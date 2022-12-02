Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,011.55

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,011.55 ($12.10) and traded as low as GBX 907 ($10.85). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 907 ($10.85), with a volume of 865,200 shares traded.

Safestore Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 885.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,010.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

