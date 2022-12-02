Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in November

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRF traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. 3,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

