Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in November

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.
Safran Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRF traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. 3,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20.
Safran Company Profile
