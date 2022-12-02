Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 336,807 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Salesforce worth $1,048,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $144.81. 218,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,079. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.39.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

