Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Salesforce worth $135,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 627,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $103,564,000 after purchasing an additional 364,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.95. 407,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,079. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 512.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

