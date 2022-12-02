Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $636.00 million-$638.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.87 million. Samsara also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of IOT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 1,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

