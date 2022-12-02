Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 1,500” Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,248 ($14.93) to GBX 1,436 ($17.18) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.32) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($46.66) to GBX 3,300 ($39.48) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($50.72) to GBX 3,620 ($43.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 1,926.80 ($23.05) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,731 ($56.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,548.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,522.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

