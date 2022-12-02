Sapphire Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,505.06 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $21.90 million and approximately $11,505.06 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.08 or 0.07518584 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

