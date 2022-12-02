Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of SDMHF stock remained flat at $313.60 during trading on Friday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $282.50 and a 1 year high of $566.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($479.38) to €455.00 ($469.07) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

