SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SBFG stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
