SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

