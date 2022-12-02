Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.43.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SBBTF remained flat at $17.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Featured Articles

