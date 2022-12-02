Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,100 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $14.56 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

