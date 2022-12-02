Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,100 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $14.56 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schibsted ASA (SBSNF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.