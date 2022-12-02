Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.5 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.9 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.00. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.59. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

