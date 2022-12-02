Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.5 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.9 %
Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.00. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.59. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $202.90.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
