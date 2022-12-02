Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $104,089.64 and $113.73 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,628,775 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00720041 USD and is up 33.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $67.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

