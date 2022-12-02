Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $30,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 134,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,592,779. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

