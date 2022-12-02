Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $67,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

