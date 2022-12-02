Scotiabank Cuts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$138.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$138.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$156.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$134.60.

WFG opened at C$106.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$89.95 and a twelve month high of C$132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 8.6799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.394 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

