Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Sector Perform

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$75.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,967. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$55.35 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

