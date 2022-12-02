Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target Increased to €64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($63.92) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scout24 from €69.00 ($71.13) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Scout24 from €57.00 ($58.76) to €49.00 ($50.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($75.26) to €75.00 ($77.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Scout24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $62.64 during trading on Friday. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

