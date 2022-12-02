Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092,334 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,958 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 6.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 0.38% of SEA worth $139,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 83.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,439 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 116.3% during the second quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 84,556 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $61.85. 106,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,988,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $267.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.57.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

