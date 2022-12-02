Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $4,593.34 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00125886 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00224243 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060606 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00046085 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00509349 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,494.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

