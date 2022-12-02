Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $67.44 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Seele-N has a market cap of $67.44 million and approximately $665,191.64 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,926.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00244915 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

