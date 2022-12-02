Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in November

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEOVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263. Sernova has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

