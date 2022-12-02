Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Servotronics Stock Performance

Shares of SVT stock remained flat at $11.10 on Friday. 10,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 5.40. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Servotronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

