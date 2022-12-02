Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. Sells 7,204 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,204 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $106,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,655 shares in the company, valued at $364,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Donegal Group Price Performance
Donegal Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $476.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,479.48.
Donegal Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,606.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
Read More
