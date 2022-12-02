Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shangri-La Asia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shangri-La Asia stock remained flat at $12.46 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. Shangri-La Asia has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

