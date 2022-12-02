Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New GBX 2,950 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($34.69) to GBX 2,950 ($35.29) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,133.38.

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 87,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. Shell has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

About Shell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

