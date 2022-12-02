Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 1,028,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.8 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 3,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

