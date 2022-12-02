Shore Capital Lowers TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) to Hold

Shore Capital cut shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 210 ($2.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 178.70 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.91. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.20 ($2.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,985.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

