Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Brickability Group Price Performance

BRCK stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. Brickability Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.01. The stock has a market cap of £206.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,717.00.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.