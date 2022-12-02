Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
BRCK stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. Brickability Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.01. The stock has a market cap of £206.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,717.00.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 51.13%.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
