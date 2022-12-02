Short Interest in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rises By 29.5%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

ONEM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,558. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.12. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $32,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $72,053.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,913.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,274,827 shares of company stock worth $73,009,522. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. CWM LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

