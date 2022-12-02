Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Drops By 37.7%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. 4,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,008. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Advantest had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 24.39%. Research analysts expect that Advantest will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.