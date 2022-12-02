Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Drops By 37.7%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Advantest Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. 4,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,008. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.35.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Advantest had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 24.39%. Research analysts expect that Advantest will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
