Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Decreases By 18.5%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,865,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 3,517,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.2 days.
Air Canada Price Performance
Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
