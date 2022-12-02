Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Declines By 16.7%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

