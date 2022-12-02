Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Grows By 16.3%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Almirall Price Performance

LBTSF stock remained flat at $9.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Almirall has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Get Almirall alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Almirall from €12.50 ($12.89) to €11.50 ($11.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Almirall from €13.50 ($13.92) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Almirall from €12.00 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.