Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Decreases By 20.0%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 5.5 %

OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.35. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

