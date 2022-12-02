Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Decreases By 28.1%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,017,400 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 11,155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,358.9 days.

Aroundtown Trading Up 2.5 %

AANNF opened at $2.43 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AANNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aroundtown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.71) to €2.00 ($2.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.23) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

