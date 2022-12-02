Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Increases By 14.0%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $611.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $817.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.