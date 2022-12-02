Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Grows By 28.5%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,033,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 3,139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 2.9 %

ATHOF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 48,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,278. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

