Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Declines By 18.0%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Augusta Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Augusta Gold (AUGG)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.