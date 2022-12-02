Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Declines By 18.0%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

