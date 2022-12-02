Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Expands By 132.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,960,000 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the October 31st total of 18,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 37,081,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,583,289. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after buying an additional 8,239,925 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,942,000 after buying an additional 2,051,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,070,000 after buying an additional 1,941,835 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after buying an additional 3,532,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,658,000 after buying an additional 4,263,496 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

