Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Rises By 12.9%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLWYF. HSBC cut shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.58) to GBX 2,660 ($31.82) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,273.00.

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $18.30 on Friday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

