Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Expands By 21.1%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. BioPlus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.