Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Declines By 24.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CUK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 90.3% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 159,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 304.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,173.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 402,378 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.03) to GBX 1,219 ($14.58) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.