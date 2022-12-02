Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Declines By 24.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:CUK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.15.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.
Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.03) to GBX 1,219 ($14.58) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
