Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Rises By 11.0%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 8,020,000 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celsius to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Celsius Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.58. 1,251,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $119.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 124.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 520.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

