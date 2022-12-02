Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Rises By 125.0%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CEN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 29,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,748. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

