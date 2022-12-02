Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Rises By 125.0%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of CEN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 29,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,748. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
