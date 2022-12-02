Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Grows By 58.7%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the October 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,631.0 days.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

JINFF remained flat at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. China Gold International Resources has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

