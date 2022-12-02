Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declines By 37.0%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 1.3 %

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $91.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

