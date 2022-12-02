Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Rises By 37.9%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BABYF remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,157. Else Nutrition has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.