Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Drops By 37.4%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of EUTLF stock remained flat at $8.50 during trading hours on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
