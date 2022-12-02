Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Drops By 37.4%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of EUTLF stock remained flat at $8.50 during trading hours on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

