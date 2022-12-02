Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Rises By 55.7%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFA. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

FFA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,966. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

